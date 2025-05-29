SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.3% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $549.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

