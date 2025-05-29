Collective Family Office LLC Sells 99 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,490.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $432.61 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $441.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

