Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 430.2% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at $89,027,442.53. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.90 and its 200 day moving average is $257.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

