Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
FL opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 301,304 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Foot Locker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,610 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
