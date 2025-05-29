Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $278.40 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.