3,186 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by 111 Capital

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,369,767. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.97.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

