JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

