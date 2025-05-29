Beacon Wealthcare LLC Has $127.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 51.7% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $127,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average of $286.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

