First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 591 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.5%

BATS:USMV opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.34 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

