MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of KO stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $306.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
