Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.540-5.610 EPS.

Shares of A opened at $111.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

