LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

