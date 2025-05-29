Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Purchased by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,636 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.4% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Emprise Bank owned about 0.21% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AVDV stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $77.61.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

