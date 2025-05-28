Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $6.65 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.7123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 92.19%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.