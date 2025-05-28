EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on EH shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised shares of EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EHang by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EHang by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EHang by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHang stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.10. EHang has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

