Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Target Price at C$7.50

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

TSE:LAC opened at C$3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.39. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

