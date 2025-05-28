Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Target Price at C$7.50

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.8%
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
