KeyCorp Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor FY2027 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,451,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $97,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.