Analysts Set Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) PT at $6.13

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 12.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.26 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 897,353 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

