Members Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,965 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.9%

SYK opened at $383.66 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

