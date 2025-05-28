B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,193 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

