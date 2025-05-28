Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 3,642 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Leidos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leidos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

