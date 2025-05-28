Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,389,000.

BATS UVXY opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

