Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 200 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SBA Communications by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.44 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

