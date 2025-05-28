Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 153,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,771,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
