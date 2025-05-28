Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 153,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,771,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.