ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 346.01 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 309.50 ($4.18). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.26), with a volume of 148,993 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.01. The stock has a market cap of £377.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX (166.80) (($2.25)) EPS for the quarter. ASOS had a negative return on equity of 59.37% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASOS Plc will post 12.4165252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

