Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.79, for a total transaction of C$279,000.00.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HIVE stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.56. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 4.28.
About HIVE Digital Technologies
