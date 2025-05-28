Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.79, for a total transaction of C$279,000.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.56. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 4.28.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.