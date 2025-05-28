547,695 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,728,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Edison International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 421,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

