Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 12,165 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $161.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

