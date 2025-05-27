Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.09% of Pharvaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pharvaris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHVS. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Profile

(Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.