Woodline Partners LP Invests $910,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 100,676 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

