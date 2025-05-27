Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

