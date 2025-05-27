GTS Securities LLC Sells 11,898 Shares of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ)

GTS Securities LLC cut its holdings in Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000.

Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LSEQ opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.46. Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52.

Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (LSEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HFRX Equity Hedge index. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth. The portfolio will generally be 40%-60% net long in equity securities, with the possibility of extending to 150% long LSEQ was launched on Dec 4, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

