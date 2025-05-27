GTS Securities LLC Lowers Position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,041 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 13,901.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 542,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPWO opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. SP Funds S&P World has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

