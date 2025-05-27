AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 142,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,966.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,829.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,692.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,455.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

