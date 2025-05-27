GTS Securities LLC Has $570,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,874 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $176.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $131.79 and a one year high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,802. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.