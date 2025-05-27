Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 0.8% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned about 1.59% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of KJUL opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $113.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

