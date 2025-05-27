Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,476 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS BSEP opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

