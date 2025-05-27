Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE STEW opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

