Vident Advisory LLC Sells 278 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 37,244 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10,844.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 985 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,842,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays set a $217.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $167.36 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

