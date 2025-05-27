Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terex by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Terex Stock Down 2.7%

TEX opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

