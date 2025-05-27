Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after buying an additional 392,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

