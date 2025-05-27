Vident Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after buying an additional 154,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cohu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $788.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $36.60.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

