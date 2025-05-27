Waverly Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 285,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

