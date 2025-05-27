Vident Advisory LLC Has $518,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 179,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 525,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

