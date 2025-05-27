Vident Advisory LLC Has $497,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after buying an additional 241,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,129,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,627,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,072,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $129,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,032. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,432.64. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,615 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

