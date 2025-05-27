Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the period.

Shares of BOE opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

