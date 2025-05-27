Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,390 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CEMEX Price Performance
CX opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.73.
CEMEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 target price on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
