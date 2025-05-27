Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,390 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

CX opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 target price on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.