Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

