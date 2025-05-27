Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

