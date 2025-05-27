Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 14,751 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CCL opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

